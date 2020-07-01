Outfit your Google smart home with Nest Cam IQ Outdoor from $275 (Reg. $400)

B&H is currently offering the Google Nest Cam IQ Outdoor for $329.99 shipped. Typically fetching $400, today’s offer saves you $70 and matches our previous mention for one of the best this year. Opt for a 2-pack and drop the price down to under $275 per camera. Sporting a weather-resistant design, Nest IQ Outdoor comes equipped with a 4K HDR sensor that offers “extra-clear video” even when taking advantage of its 12x digital zoom. The built-in Nest Aware functionality enables the camera to recognize familiar faces and provides 24/7 continuous recording for up to 30-days. Plus, it’ll integrate with the rest of your Assistant smart home. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 345 customers.

Those looking to get into the smart security camera game for less should consider TP-Link’s Kasa Cam Outdoor as a more affordable alternative. It’ll run you $80 at Amazon right now, and packs similar Assistant integration, alongside Alexa support. You will skip out on the enhanced cloud recording and people recognition features compared to the lead deal.

Google Nest Cam IQ Outdoor features:

Nest Cam IQ is a seriously sharp outdoor security camera. It has brains to tell you when it sees a person and Supersight to show you an extra clear close-up tracking shot of who’s there. It can even recognize familiar faces with Nest Aware.

