Home Depot’s July 4th tool sale discounts DEWALT, RYOBI, Milwaukee, more

Home Depot has launched its July 4th tool sale today, offering notable discounts on RYOBI, DEWALT, and many more. Free shipping is available on more items, or you can opt for in-store pickup. Our top pick is the RYOBI Drill and Driver Combo Kit at $99. As a comparison, it typically goes for $129 and has fallen to this price a handful of times before. This bundle includes Ryobi’s popular compact drill and driver, along with a pair of batteries and a wall charger. A carrying case is also included with purchase. Ideal for summer projects and DIY tasks around the house. The keyless chuck makes it particularly easy to switch between bits when the job calls for it. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional top picks.

Another standout is the RIDGID 14-Gallon Shop Vac with Accessories for $119. That’s a $20 savings from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. This vacuum cleaner makes it easy to shore up your space, and with the included car cleaning kit, you’ll be able to reach those tougher crevices. This bundle includes multiple accessories, plus extended hoses, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Make sure to check out the rest of Home Depot’s July 4th tool sale for additional price drops across every category. Building out a toolbox for the first time? Check out our DIY essentials guide for a step-by-step guide to putting together a toolbox.

RYOBI Drill and Driver Combo Kit features:

Ryobi introduces the 18-Volt ONE+ 2-Tool Combo Kit with Drill/Driver, Impact Driver, (2) 1.5 Ah Batteries, 18-Volt Charger, and Bag. The ONE+ Drill/Driver features a 1/2 in. heavy duty single sleeve keyless chuck with 24-position clutch to match your drilling and driving needs. The ONE+ Impact Driver features a variable-speed trigger and 1,800 in./lbs. of torque providing control and power when driving long and large screws or bolts.

