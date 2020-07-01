Upgrade your kitchen with Home Styles’ Forest Retreat Island: $510 ($264 off)

Amazon is offering the Home Styles Forest Retreat Kitchen Island for $509.99 shipped. That’s $264 off the typical rate at retailers like Walmart and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $90. If you’ve been cooking at home more, you may have come to the realization that counter-space is more limited than preferred. Thankfully this add-on is much more affordable than buying a custom island that’s tailor-made for your kitchen. Not only does it provide counter-space, you’ll also benefit from storage underneath. Its design is inspired by a rainforest, yielding a standout look with a live edge top, unique wood grain veneer, and more. Reviews are still rolling in, but Home Styles is a reputable brand.

If you’re like me, all of your recipes are found online. This can make bringing the iPad into the kitchen a frequent occurrence. For this reason I recommend nabbing TechMatte’s Tablet Stand for $12. With it you’ll be able to find the perfect viewing angle and its sturdy aluminum build is ready to hold up to 11-pounds.

Getting more work done from home these days? Now may be a good time to refresh your home office with Sauder’s Computer Desk. It’s down to $111.50, allowing you to snatch it up for roughly 20% off.

Home Styles Forest Retreat Kitchen Island features:

Tropical Rain forest inspired, capturing the design of a live edge top by using a unique wood grain veneer providing a solid wood look

Mahogany solids and tropical grained wood veneers over engineered woods, in a natural teak finish

Sliding barn door front; the doors are attached both at the top and the bottom to allow for easy movement

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!