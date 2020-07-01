Refresh your home office with Sauder’s $111.50 Computer Desk (Save 20%)

- Jul. 1st 2020 2:31 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Sauder Computer Desk (408995) for $111.30 shipped. That’s roughly 20% off recent pricing there and is the best offer we can find right now. If you’ve been on the hunt for a new desk, this solution from Sauder is here to save the day. It features a traditional design with two cabinets perfect for hiding cables and a flip-down molding that reveals a shelf for stowing your keyboard and mouse. Measurements work out to roughly 46.5- by 18.5- by 30.2-inches. Rated 4/5 stars.

Pair today’s purchase with a pack of Pledge Lemon Enhancing Wipes for $4 to keep your investment looking polished for months to come. A total of 24-wipes are included in the package, allowing you to wipe down your desk each week for roughly 6-months.

Now that your home office has received a refresh, it may be time to consider Novogratz’s Tallulah Futon for another space in your home. For $320, buyers will get a classy style that’s ready to be sat on during the day and slept on at night.

Sauder Computer Desk features:

  • Flip-down Molding reveals slide-out keyboard/Mouse shelf with metal runners and safety stops
  • Hidden storage behind simulated drawer front/door
  • Lower drawer holds letter-size hanging files
  • Quick and easy assembly with patented t-lock drawer system and patented slide-on Molding

