Save up to $700 on Apple’s prev-gen. iPad Pro and Magic Keyboard bundles

- Jul. 1st 2020 11:26 am ET

B&H is currently taking up to $700 off select previous-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro and Magic Keyboard bundles headlined by the 256GB Wi-Fi + Cellular configuration for $1,199 shipped. Originally you’d pay $1,299 for Apple’s cellular iPad Pro, with the bundled keyboard case adding another $349 into the mix. Today’s discount is as much as $449 in savings and $229 under the combined all-time lows on both items. Apple’s cellular iPad Pro delivers a 12.9-inch display alongside Face ID, Apple Pencil support, and a USB-C port. Throw in the new Magic Keyboard, and you’ll be able to elevate the on-the-go workstation experience with a trackpad, floating hinge, and backlit keys. Dive into our iPad Pro review here and then see what the Magic Keyboard brings into the mix. Head below for more.

Also on sale, you can bring home the 64GB version of Apple’s 2018 cellular iPad Pro for $1,148. Down from its $1,498 value, this bundle isn’t quite as impressive as the lead deal given it’s only $49 less for a quarter of the storage. Even so, it’s a more affordable entry point and the lowest we’ve seen on this configuration.

You’ll also find some higher-end models bundled with AppleCare+ alongside the Magic Keyboard at upwards of $700 off. Shop all of the bundles right here.

Earlier this morning we noted that Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Air has returned to $899 at various retailers, which enters alongside a $99 discount on select 10.2-inch iPad models. That’s on top of everything else you’ll currently find in our Apple guide.

More on 12.9-inch iPad Pro bundles:

Stay productive without being weighed down with the Apple iPad Pro 12.9″ with Magic Keyboard Kit. Measuring 12.9″ diagonally, the iPad Pro weighs just roughly a pound, making it very easy to take with you wherever you go. It’s also backed by the Apple A12X Bionic processor, which is powerful enough to handle 4K video editing.

