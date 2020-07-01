Kensington’s USB 3.0 Docking Station can drive two 4K displays: $143 (20% off)

- Jul. 1st 2020 9:35 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Kensington USB 3.0 Dual 4K Display Docking Station for $142.50 shipped. Down from its $180 going rate, today’s offer is $9 under the previous price cut a new all-time low. Letting you expand a single USB 3.0 port into eleven other ports, this docking station delivers ample I/O to nearly any setup. Alongside six USB 3.1 ports, you’ll benefit from Gigabit Ethernet as well as two DisplayPort outputs. That means this dock can drive two 4K monitors at 60Hz. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 420 customers. Hit the jump for additional details.

Those looking to pair the Kensington dock with a newer machine equipped with USB-C can leverage some of your savings to grab this $10 nonda adapter. It’ll let you take advantage of all eleven ports from the lead deal on a MacBook Pro and more and comes in one of three matching finishes. Over 11,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

If Thunderbolt 3 is more your speed, yesterday we got a look at Belkin’s new 7-in-1 Dock Core. Alongside support for 8K displays, this bus-powered accessory can also supply 60W of power with an USB-C PD port. Learn more in our launch coverage.

Kensington USB 3.0 Docking Station features:

The Kensington USB 3.0 Dual 4K Display Docking Station includes six SuperSpeed USB 3.1 Ports that support high-speed data transfer up to 5Gbps and phone charging; use these ports for charging devices and for peripherals like a keyboard, mouse, wireless dongles, printers and other accessories. 

Kensington

