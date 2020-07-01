Motorola One Action delivers an Android experience for $250 (Save $100)

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Motorola One Action 128GB Android Smartphone for $249.99 shipped. Slashing $100 off the going rate, today’s offer is matching our previous mention and comes within $22 of the all-time low. Centered around a 6.3-inch CinemaVision display, Motorola One Action is powered by an octa-core processor and packs 128GB of onboard storage. Then around back, you’ll find a triple camera system comprised of 5MP depth, 12MP wide-angle, and 16MP sensors. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 275 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage. More details down below.

Because the Moto One Action touts expandable microSD card storage, a great way to put your savings to work is by picking up a 64GB SanDisk card for $15. Or if you’d rather keep your new handset protected, Amazon has cases starting at around $5. Either way, these add-ons are notable ways to make the most out of the leftover cash from the lead deal.

Those searching for a higher-end Android experience won’t want to miss out on Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 Lite at $450, which is 35% off the going rate. And then you’ll want to go check out all of the best app and game deals live right now to load up your new Android device.

Motorola One Action smartphone features:

Capture landscapes and closeups in stunning quality with the triple camera on this pearl white Motorola One Action smartphone. The 6.3-inch Full HD+ display delivers clear, detailed visuals, while the 4GB of RAM and octa-core processor enable seamless multitasking. This Motorola One Action smartphone features 128GB of internal memory to provide ample room for apps and videos.

