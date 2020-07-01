Grab a 6-pack of Starbucks Cold Brew Coffee at under $12 on Amazon (Reg. $18)

Amazon is offering the 6-pack of Starbucks Cold Brew Coffee (Cocoa & Honey with Cream) for $11.86 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25, opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page to redeem the special price. Regularly up to $18 or so, today’s deal is up to 35% in savings and the lowest price we can find. Walmart has this pack on sale for just under $13 right now. This is six 11-ounce glass bottles of Starbucks cold brew coffee. A “premium blend of beans specially selected to brew without heat,” are then infused with cocoa, honey, and some cream for a touch of additional flavors. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More details below.

If you don’t mind making your own cold brew, you can score a pound of Tiny Footprint Organic Cold Brew Cold Press Elixir for under $10 Prime shipped. This highly-rated and “carbon negative” bag of ground coffee is USDA organic and will provide significantly more brew than the Starbucks 6-pack above.

On the other hand, you could also score a Bodum K11683-01WM Bean Cold Brew Coffee Maker for about $1 more than today’s Starbucks offer. It can make up to 51-ounces of cold brew at a time and will do so for years to come.

Head over to our latest coffee feature for more summer brewing ideas and the home goods deal hub for more. Stanley’s Classic Travel Mug that doubles as a French press is still on sale, but if you’re planning on enjoying coffee from home right now, check out our latest roundup for deals on coffee/dining tables, and more.

More on Starbucks Cold Brew Coffee:

Starbucks Cold Brew coffee

Brewed and steeped cold from a custom blend of beans for a smoother flavor

Cocoa & Honey with Cream

Perfect for enjoying at home, work, or on the go

