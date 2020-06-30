Stanley’s Classic Travel Mug doubles as a French press for $18.50 (Reg. $30)

Amazon is now offering the 16-ounce Stanley Classic French Press Travel Mug for $18.55 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $35 direct from Stanley, it typically sells for closer to $30 at Amazon these days and carries a $23 price tag at Walmart right now. Today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. It features that classic Stanley Hammertone green colorway and doubles as an on-the-go French press coffee brewer. The 18/8 stainless steel, double-wall vacuum insulated travel mug can keep your beverages hot for 4-hours or cold for 5-hours (that number rises to 20 with ice). Rated 4+ stars from over 230 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you don’t need your travel mug to double as a coffee brewer, there are certainly options out there for less. This Contigo Snapseal Byron Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Travel Mug sells for just $11 Prime shipped at Amazon and has stellar reviews from over 35,000 customers. While you can’t French press your morning coffee here, it will keep your brew hot (or cold) for even longer than today’s lead deal.

If you prefer to keep the coffee brewing in the kitchen, be sure to give this deal on Amazon’s recently-released 15-bar espresso machine a quick look. Our recent coffee feature is also loaded with new ideas and accessories to upgrade your brewing game.

More on the Stanley Classic French Press Travel Mug:

  • Durable press is easy to remove and clean
  • Vacuum insulation keeps drinks hot 4 hours, cold 5 hours or iced 20 hours
  • Leak proof and fully packable; Folding loop extends to carry or clips to packs
  • 18/8 stainless steel won’t rust; Naturally BPA-free
  • Dishwasher safe

