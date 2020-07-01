Victorinox’s 12-function Swiss Army Multi-Tool now under $19 (Nearly 25% off)

Amazon is offering the Victorinox Swiss Army Multi-Tool Tinker Pocket Knife for $18.88 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $24 direct from Victorinox and nearly as much from Amazon, today’s deal is nearly 25% in savings and the lowest price we can find. This handy Swiss Army multi-tool features 12 functions including a 2.45-inch blade, can opener, Phillips screwdriver, and reamer, among other things. Made in Switzerland, it features a stainless steel construction surrounded by red ABS scales to provide “sleek durability” as well as a lifetime guarantee. The Amazon best-seller carries a 4+ star rating from over 2,600 customers. More details below.

For something even more affordable, take look at the Classic SD Victorinox Swiss Army Pocket Knife at under $16 Prime shipped. This one trades the 12 functions on today’s lead deal for seven of its own including scissors, tweezers, and more. While it might not have as many built-in tools along with a smaller knife blade, it’s even more compact and will save you a few bucks on the process.

While we are talking about your EDC, we are still seeing the Gerber Money Clip w/ Built-in Fixed Blade Knife down at $22.50 on Amazon. But you’ll also want to check out this deal on Kershaw’s Emerson Pocket Knife and the rest of Amazon’s outdoor sale at up to 20% off as well.

For more multi-tool options, swing by our wide-ranging roundup for additional models starting from $5.

More on the Victorinox Swiss Army Tinker Pocket Knife:

FOR WORK & PLAY. Features (12) functions including: 2.45″ blade, can opener, Phillips screwdriver, and reamer — this versatile multi-tool will be ready for whatever you encounter on your travels.

DURABLE CONSTRUCTION. Swiss Made stainless steel construction encased in our traditional polished red ABS scales provides sleek durability.

COMPACT CARRY. Bring this slim, lightweight knife with you on your daily adventures without sacrificing space – Fits comfortably in a pocket or bag, making it the perfect addition to your everyday carry

