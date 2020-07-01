Victorinox’s 12-function Swiss Army Multi-Tool now under $19 (Nearly 25% off)

Amazon is offering the Victorinox Swiss Army Multi-Tool Tinker Pocket Knife for $18.88 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $24 direct from Victorinox and nearly as much from Amazon, today’s deal is nearly 25% in savings and the lowest price we can find. This handy Swiss Army multi-tool features 12 functions including a 2.45-inch blade, can opener, Phillips screwdriver, and reamer, among other things. Made in Switzerland, it features a stainless steel construction surrounded by red ABS scales to provide “sleek durability” as well as a lifetime guarantee. The Amazon best-seller carries a 4+ star rating from over 2,600 customers. More details below.
For something even more affordable, take look at the Classic SD Victorinox Swiss Army Pocket Knife at under $16 Prime shipped. This one trades the 12 functions on today’s lead deal for seven of its own including scissors, tweezers, and more. While it might not have as many built-in tools along with a smaller knife blade, it’s even more compact and will save you a few bucks on the process.
While we are talking about your EDC, we are still seeing the Gerber Money Clip w/ Built-in Fixed Blade Knife down at $22.50 on Amazon. But you’ll also want to check out this deal on Kershaw’s Emerson Pocket Knife and the rest of Amazon’s outdoor sale at up to 20% off as well.
For more multi-tool options, swing by our wide-ranging roundup for additional models starting from $5.
More on the Victorinox Swiss Army Tinker Pocket Knife:
- FOR WORK & PLAY. Features (12) functions including: 2.45″ blade, can opener, Phillips screwdriver, and reamer — this versatile multi-tool will be ready for whatever you encounter on your travels.
- DURABLE CONSTRUCTION. Swiss Made stainless steel construction encased in our traditional polished red ABS scales provides sleek durability.
- COMPACT CARRY. Bring this slim, lightweight knife with you on your daily adventures without sacrificing space – Fits comfortably in a pocket or bag, making it the perfect addition to your everyday carry
