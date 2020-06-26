Kershaw’s Emerson Pocket Knife hits $30.50 in Amazon’s 20% off outdoor sale

Amazon is offering a selection of outdoor essentials at up to 20% off. One of our favorites is the Kershaw Emerson Pocket Knife, which is down to $30.48 shipped right now. Normally around $40, today’s deal is the best price that we’ve tracked in 2020 and is the lowest available. This knife features a 3.25-inch modified tanto blade which is great for opening packages and other daily tasks. The instant-open “wave-shaped feature” here allows the knife to be opened as it’s being removed from your pocket. Out of all of the knives I own, my Kershaws are constantly among my favorite choices. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head on over to Amazon to view everything on sale, which includes pool toys, tents, yard games, and much more.

For a more tactical design and something that’s slightly more budget-focused, M-Tech is a great option. This pocket knife is just $21.50 Prime shipped and offers a larger blade and a more ergonomic grip.

However, for multi-tools, we’ve got you covered with our wide-reaching roundup. It has options from just $5 with brands like Gerber, Leatherman, and more featured.

Kershaw Emerson Pocket Knife features:

Razor-sharp 3.25” modified tanto blade made of high-performance 8Cr14MoV steel, with a dual satin and stonewashed finish

Emerson instant-open “wave shape feature” enables the knife to be opened as it is removed from the pocket

Excellent knife for outdoor enthusiasts, armed forces, first responders, law enforcement and anyone in need of a reliable, razor sharp pocketknife

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!