Kershaw’s Emerson Pocket Knife hits $30.50 in Amazon’s 20% off outdoor sale

Amazon is offering a selection of outdoor essentials at up to 20% off. One of our favorites is the Kershaw Emerson Pocket Knife, which is down to $30.48 shipped right now. Normally around $40, today’s deal is the best price that we’ve tracked in 2020 and is the lowest available. This knife features a 3.25-inch modified tanto blade which is great for opening packages and other daily tasks. The instant-open “wave-shaped feature” here allows the knife to be opened as it’s being removed from your pocket. Out of all of the knives I own, my Kershaws are constantly among my favorite choices. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head on over to Amazon to view everything on sale, which includes pool toys, tents, yard games, and much more.
For a more tactical design and something that’s slightly more budget-focused, M-Tech is a great option. This pocket knife is just $21.50 Prime shipped and offers a larger blade and a more ergonomic grip.
However, for multi-tools, we’ve got you covered with our wide-reaching roundup. It has options from just $5 with brands like Gerber, Leatherman, and more featured.
Kershaw Emerson Pocket Knife features:
- Razor-sharp 3.25” modified tanto blade made of high-performance 8Cr14MoV steel, with a dual satin and stonewashed finish
- Emerson instant-open “wave shape feature” enables the knife to be opened as it is removed from the pocket
- Excellent knife for outdoor enthusiasts, armed forces, first responders, law enforcement and anyone in need of a reliable, razor sharp pocketknife
