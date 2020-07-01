Under Armour’s Boot Socks drop to just $10 Prime shipped at Amazon (Reg. $25)

Amazon is offering the Under Armour 2-Pack Men’s Coldgear Boot Socks in black for $9.99 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $25, that’s the second lowest price in over 6 months. These socks are moisture-wicking and feature anti-odor properties. Plus, they have arch support and cushioning for added comfort. These socks are great paired with tennis shoes for hikes, boots in the winter, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars with over 800 reviews. Head below the jump to find even more about the socks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

After your hike or workout, be sure to keep your shoes smelling fresh with the Sof Sole Deodorizer Spray. It’s priced at just $6.99 and has over 1,7000 positive reviews. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Finally, Oakley’s 4th of July Sale is live with 30% off popular sunglasses, apparel, accessories, and more.

Under Armour’s Coldgear Boot Socks feature:

Moisture wicking and anti-odor technologies keep feet warm, dry and odor free.

Full cushion construction provides maximum comfort in all areas of the sock.

Thicker construction ideal for colder conditions while still breathable and flexible.

Under Armour brand mission is to make all athletes better through passion, science and the relentless pursuit of innovation.

Embedded Arch Support helps reduce foot fatigue

ArmourBlock helps prevent growth of odor-causing bacteria in the sock

