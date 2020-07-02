This alarm clock simulates a sunrise for an easy morning at just $15 (50% off)

- Jul. 2nd 2020 4:19 pm ET

Wetekcity Direct (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the AMIR Wakeup Sunrise Alarm Clock for $14.99 Prime shipped with the code B77Y6UWP at checkout. This is a 50% savings when compared to its regular price and is the best available. If you struggle to wake up in the mornings, this alarm might be the perfect addition to your routine. It starts off dim and eventually gets quite bright to mimic the sunrise, delivering a more natural wake up experience. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you’re like me, a simple alarm app on your phone can easily wake you up. If that’s the case, pick up Anker’s Qi-enabled Wireless Charger for $9.50 Prime shipped and just set your phone next to the bed every night. You won’t have to worry about plugging things in again and it makes it super simple to top off during the day as well.

While you’re at it, why not swing by Google’s July 4th savings event? You could score a 2-pack of smart displays for $229 shipped and enjoy voice-activated alarms, negating the need for charging of any kind.

AMIR Wake-up Sunrise Alarm Clock features:

  • Sunrise Sunset Simulation：With using simulation function, setting the time lasts, the brightness of simulative light will increase or decrease gradually, for a more natural, joyful wake up , sleeping.
  • 7 Natural Sounds , FM Radio: Sunrise alarm clocks have 7 Natural sounds (such as frogs, water sounds, birds, waves etc.) , FM radio. Let you wake up in the sounds of nature or your favorite FM radio
  • Dual Alarm Clock: You can set 2 different alarm times to meet you different need. Snooze Function gives you extra 9 minutes of sleep after the alarm time (up to 5 times)

