Google July 4th promotions are rolling out at various retailers this morning, including notable deals on smart home accessories and more. Headlining is Google’s Nest Hub Max bundled with a Nest Hub for $229 at Home Depot. You’ll also find this offer over at B&H. That equates a nearly $330 value and is the best we’ve on this pairing. Bring the Nest Hub and Hub Max into your smart home and take control of lights, thermostats, and more. Leverage Google Assistant to call up your favorite news, sports, and other services. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional price drops for the holiday weekend.

Another standout is Google’s Nest Cam Outdoor at $149 via Amazon. That’s down $50 from the usual $199 price tag and a match of our previous mention. You can grab a two-pack for $238, as well. Google’s Nest Cam Outdoor delivers full-on 24/7 access with a weatherproof design and integrated smartphone alerts to help you keep an eye on the action. Its magnetic base also makes it easy to mount wherever needed. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Other notable deals:

Our Google guide has additional price drops on various accessories and other products at this time, as well.

Google Nest Hub Max features:

Listen to music, check the weather or show off photos with this Google Nest Hub Max. Google Assistant lets you look up information and access apps with voice commands for effortless interaction, while the stereo speakers and subwoofer provide rich sound. This Google Nest Hub Max features a 10-inch touchscreen for easy interfacing.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

