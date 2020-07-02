Contigo’s Chill Steel Water Bottle at one of its best prices yet: $12 + more

Amazon is offering the 24-ounce Contigo AUTOSEAL Chill Stainless Steel Water Bottle for $11.97 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched at Walmart. Regularly $18 or more, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This is a stainless steel water bottle with leak-proof AUTOSEAL technology that can keep your beverages cold for up to 28-hours. It also features one-handed drinking at the push of a button. Rated 4+ stars from over 9,100 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

Amazon is also offering the CamelBak Eddy+ BPA Free Water Bottle for $8.39 with free Prime shipping. Regularly $12 or so, today’s offer is the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in over a year and the best we can find. While you won’t get the stainless steel build on this one, nor does it features temperature insulation, it will keep you hydrated and is even more affordable. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,700 Amazon customers.

We also still have a notable deal on Stanley’s Classic Travel Mug French press at $18.50 (Reg. $30) and you’ll find even more price drops in our home goods and fitness deal hubs.

More on the Contigo AUTOSEAL Chill Stainless Steel Bottle:

Drinks stay cold up to 28 hours thanks to THERMALOCK stainless steel vacuum insulation

Easy one handed operation with the push of a button

Spout cover keeps out dirt and germs for cleaner drinking

Integrated carry handle for easy transport.DO NOT use cleaners containing bleach, chlorine, abrasives, and/or other harsh chemicals

Top rack dishwasher safe lid and ball; hand wash only stainless steel body

