Spend the night in the woods with Intex’s inflatable camping mattress at $8.50

- Jul. 2nd 2020 2:58 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Intex Inflatable Camping Mattress for $8.63 Prime shipped. Offering 20% off its regular going rate there, today’s deal is a 2020 low and the best available. If you’ve got a camping trip coming up or just want a spare bed for when company eventually comes back over, this is a great option. It measures 72.5- by 26.5- by 6.75-inches, giving you a compact sleeping surface that can go anywhere you do. There’s even a built-in pillow should you leave yours at home or just want to pack lighter for your trips. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you’ve already got an inflatable bed, well, why not pick up a matching pillow? This one blows up on-site and folds down into a compact form-factor when not in use. At just $6 Prime shipped, this belongs in every camping bag.

Speaking of summer trips, did you see Pottery Barn’s Airstream collaboration? It’s super awesome, and should absolutely be on your list of things to check out.

Intex Inflatable Camping Mattress features:

  • Redesigned with a soft, velvety surface for extra comfort
  • 2-Ply laminate bottom provides extra durability for the outdoors
  • Each mat has a unique construction that helps provide more comfort to campers
  • Folds compactly for storage or travel

