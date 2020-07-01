Pottery Barn has collaborated with Airstream for a travel-ready collection that’s full of fun items for summer. If you have a road trip on the horizon, just love to travel, or want to spruce up your home with adorable decor, then this collection is perfect for you. Inside the new Pottery Barn Airstream line, you will find travel-ready dinnerware, bedding, pillows, lounge chairs, and even items for your pets. Plus, prices start at just $12 and go up to $329. Head below the jump to find all of our favorites from the Pottery Barn Airstream collection.

Dinnerware and Entertaining

The Airstream Entertaining Collection is trendy and travel-friendly. The tumblers and dinnerware are made of cold-rolled steel and a stainless steel rim with an enamel coating, which is unbreakable and perfect for on the go. However, they’re also great for entertaining when at home too. They’re also super easy to clean or you can put them in the dishwasher too. The dinnerware set, which includes two cups, plates, and bowls is priced at $80.

A standout from this collection is the Airstream Party Cooler. With a four-quart capacity and a durable aluminum finish inspired by the original Airstream, this cooler is a must. This is not only great for traveling but is a perfect piece for a barbecue and a great conversation starter. The cooler is priced at $169 and weighs just nine pounds for the convenience of traveling.

Furniture

One of the most notable pieces from this collection is the Lafuma Sphinx Sunbrella Lounge Chair. This chair is made of an ultra-durable recycled steel frame that easily folds down when not in use. The foldable design makes it a travel staple, and it has a sling-style seat that’s cushioned for added comfort. These chairs are priced at $329 and can even be used on your back patio too.

For your Pets

The Pottery Barn Airstream collection even made travel-friendly items for your pets. The Travel Dog Bowl is a great way to keep your pets hydrated on the go. Its packable design can fit right into your bag, and it has a ring that makes it easy to attach to a leash or backpack. They have a travel food container for your pet as well. Also, for a personalized touch, the patches on the front can be monogrammed too.

