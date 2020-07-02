Polk Audio is updating its MagniFi lineup with the MagniFi 2 Sound Bar. This series is designed to “reduce the barrier to entry to a multi-channel home theater,” and this all-new soundbar offers a performance-tuned, 6-driver array to deliver a “huge soundstage and outstanding fidelity.” This simple soundbar is a great option for those who want a mid-range home theater upgrade, something that’s better than a standard 2.1-channel setup but not quite ready for Dolby Atmos.

Chromecast, Spotify, Apple Music, and more make their way to Polk Audio’s MagniFi 2

The Polk Audio MagniFi 2 does many things, but the thing it does best is play audio. As such, Polk built Wi-Fi into its latest soundbar so you could natively use it to play music from just about any source. Polk claims that the Chromecast-enabled soundbar can play music from Amazon Music HD, Apple Music, Tidal, Spotify, and “many more” just by asking this Google Assistant-enabled speaker. That’s right, there’s also Google Assistant baked in for voice commands, further expanding the capabilities of this soundbar.

Home theater audio that’ll blow you away

Polk Audio’s MagniFi 2 soundbar offers four 1- by 3-inch full-range drivers, two 0.75-inch tweeters, and an 8-inch ported subwoofer to pack plenty of punch for any home theater setup. It will easily outperform any standard home theater kit and is a huge upgrade from the speakers that are built into your TV.

The speaker setup delivered here offers “core-pounding deep, effortless bass impact” that can “bring movies, TV, and music to life.” You’ll find several pre-built EQ settings for movies, music, and sports that optimize the soundbar and subwoofer levels so you get the clearest audio for what you need. Night mode is just a touch of a button away, and it automatically lowers the bass and increases dialogue on the soundbar without having to change the master volume. Things are completely customizable here, so it can be set up to fit any home theater.

Compact yet powerful to fit into any home theater

This soundbar is compact, coming in at just over 2 inches tall. This slim profile ensures that it’ll never block a TV’s remote sensor or even come into your viewing area, which is something taller soundbars struggle with. It also offers universal compatibility, as it can receive its audio over HDMI ARC, optical, Chromecast for Audio, or Bluetooth, giving you a variety of ways to connect. You’ll also get HDMI with HDCP 2.2 for full 4K HDR passthrough, ensuring that, should you use HDMI ARC, there will be no quality loss on media you pass through this soundbar.

Pricing and availability

Polk Audio’s MagniFi 2 Sound Bar will retail for $499 and should be available for purchase in August 2020.

