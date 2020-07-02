At $100, TCL’s Alto 7+ 2.1-Ch. Soundbar has struck a new Amazon low ($30+ off)

Amazon is offering the TCL Alto 7+ 2.1 Channel Home Theater Soundbar for $99.99 shipped. That’s $30+ off the typical rate there and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $20. If you’re still using your TV’s built-in audio, this TCL offering is bound to bring a nice upgrade to the living room. Not only does the soundbar pack “clean and loud sound,” you’ll also benefit from a paired wireless subwoofer that is sure to take action-packed scenes to the next level with booming bass. Music, movie, and news sound modes allow you to quickly tailor audio to fit your needs. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Instead of simply setting your new soundbar on a shelf and calling it a day, why not attach it to your TV for a more streamlined appearance? This $22 offering will do the trick and is universally loved with a 4.5/5 star rating from over 2,900 Amazon shoppers.

On the hunt for a Dolby Atmos-ready soundbar? TCL has you covered with its recently-released Alto 9+. Additionally, it sports easy wireless pairing with Roku-enabled devices, a technology that was originally first-party and rolled out in late 2018.

TCL Alto 7+ 2.1-Channel Soundbar features:

Clean and loud sound packed in a minimalistic design

Wireless subwoofer for extra bass and flexible placement

Specially tuned to deliver distortion-free sound at any volume. Subwoofer Size (WxHxD)-8.3 x 12.9 x 9.8 inches

Sound modes (music, movies, and news) optimize performance based on content

Eight dedicated powerful audio components to reproduce complete sound spectrum with pristine accuracy

Included IR pass-through cable for unrestricted TV Access from your TV remote

Tweeters for clarity to dialogue, and clearer reproduction of music from violins, flutes, and other instruments

