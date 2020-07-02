At $100, TCL’s Alto 7+ 2.1-Ch. Soundbar has struck a new Amazon low ($30+ off)

- Jul. 2nd 2020 3:04 pm ET

$100
0

Amazon is offering the TCL Alto 7+ 2.1 Channel Home Theater Soundbar for $99.99 shipped. That’s $30+ off the typical rate there and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $20. If you’re still using your TV’s built-in audio, this TCL offering is bound to bring a nice upgrade to the living room. Not only does the soundbar pack “clean and loud sound,” you’ll also benefit from a paired wireless subwoofer that is sure to take action-packed scenes to the next level with booming bass. Music, movie, and news sound modes allow you to quickly tailor audio to fit your needs. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Instead of simply setting your new soundbar on a shelf and calling it a day, why not attach it to your TV for a more streamlined appearance? This $22 offering will do the trick and is universally loved with a 4.5/5 star rating from over 2,900 Amazon shoppers.

On the hunt for a Dolby Atmos-ready soundbar? TCL has you covered with its recently-released Alto 9+. Additionally, it sports easy wireless pairing with Roku-enabled devices, a technology that was originally first-party and rolled out in late 2018.

TCL Alto 7+ 2.1-Channel Soundbar features:

  • Clean and loud sound packed in a minimalistic design
  • Wireless subwoofer for extra bass and flexible placement
  • Specially tuned to deliver distortion-free sound at any volume. Subwoofer Size (WxHxD)-8.3 x 12.9 x 9.8 inches
  • Sound modes (music, movies, and news) optimize performance based on content
  • Eight dedicated powerful audio components to reproduce complete sound spectrum with pristine accuracy
  • Included IR pass-through cable for unrestricted TV Access from your TV remote
  • Tweeters for clarity to dialogue, and clearer reproduction of music from violins, flutes, and other instruments

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Adorama July 4 sale

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$100
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Home Theater

Home Theater
TCL

About the Author