Whether it be for over-the-ear headphones, wireless earbuds, sound bars, or smart speakers, tech companies have spent loads of money on R&D for audio equipment. This focus has made consumers notice, perhaps more than ever before, how good (or bad) audio can sound.

Months after announcing its Roku TV Wireless Speakers, Roku has clarified a release date. The company’s new speakers set out to make upgrading a Roku TV’s audio a straight-forward and approachable task for anyone. Features offered by the new speaker set include wireless pairing, automatic volume leveling, and quite a bit more.

Who they are for?

As the name of the new speakers imply, the Roku TV Wireless Speakers only work with Roku-enabled TVs. While this may disappoint folks who do not own a Roku TV, this intentional step was made to ensure a simple wireless setup process.

While many of us are comfortable (and perhaps enjoy) setting up electronics, there is a very large number of consumers who are afraid to do so. For this group of customers, Roku may be able to profit from those who would not otherwise upgrade.

“Sound is an important part of the TV experience yet often overlooked by consumers because of product complexities, choice and price. Roku TV Wireless Speakers offer premium sound with no hassle. Our sophisticated software powers both the Roku TV and the Roku TV Wireless Speakers allowing us to offer a simple set up, multi-dimensional sound with stereo separation, voice control and much more,” said Mark Ely, vice president of whole home product management at Roku.

Roku Wireless TV Speakers features

While easy wireless pairing may be great for less tech-savvy folks, it is also fantastic for anyone who likes to eliminate cables and wires whenever possible. This feature alone certainly has me debating whether I should buy a set for one of my Roku TVs.

Since these offer wireless pairing, you may expect them to offer Bluetooth connectivity. And they do. Like many sound bars on the market, Roku’s new Wireless Speakers will pair easily with smartphones and tablets.

Perhaps my favorite feature offered in this set is what Roku calls Automatic Volume Leveling. This helps prevent abrupt changes in volume when channels are changed or a commercial comes on.

Roku TV Wireless Speakers also have a night mode. When enabled this feature will lower the volume for loud scenes and bump it up for quiet ones. It also employs its Speech Clarity ability to make dialog easier to understand.

Another standout perk of going with Roku’s new speakers is that you get Roku Touch, a battery-powered remote that sits flat on a table or counter, making it great to add in the kitchen or another location that is in front of the TV.

Pricing and availability

The Roku TV Wireless speakers will begin shipping November 16th with an MSRP of $199.99. Since the product’s launch coincides with Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Roku will offer its new speaker set for a discounted price of $149.99 from November 16th to 26th.