This pocket water purifier removes contamination in seconds: 2-pack now $37 (Orig. $50)

- Jul. 2nd 2020 3:43 pm ET

When you fill up your bottle from a faucet outside your home, chances are that the water won’t be super clean. GOpure Pod Water Purifier removes contaminants and odor in seconds for refreshment on the go. You can grab a two-pack now for just $36.99 (Orig. $49.90) at 9to5Toys Specials.

You might not be able to see harmful substances in water. But even a freshwater mountain stream can be full of heavy metals and toxic chemicals.

Weighing just two ounces each, GOpure pods offer a truly pocket-sized solution. Simply place a pod in your water bottle, and it will quickly remove all the impurities in your drinking water for the next six months. In that time, the pod will filter the equivalent of 2,000 bottles of water.

The pods are powered by Advanced PuriBloc technology, which attracts and neutralizes contaminants. It works on lead, chromium, arsenic, copper, mercury, chlorine, and fluoride. The pods also remove any bad odor, while adding important minerals and raising the pH to a healthy 7.4.

You can use GOpure pods anywhere you store water — from a canteen to your coffee machine. They take just two minutes to activate, and the filters are made from eco-friendly diatomaceous earth.

Normally priced at $49.90, a two-pack of the GOpure Pod Water Purifier is now only 25% off MSRP at $36.99.

