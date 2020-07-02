Declutter your desk with VIVO’s Dual Monitor Mount: $40 (20% off, Amazon low)

- Jul. 2nd 2020 2:22 pm ET

$40
0

V I V O (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Dual Arm Monitor Mount for $39.95 shipped. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. If you have a couple monitors on a desk, chances are high that your setup is feeling a bit cluttered. Once armed with this mount you’ll be able to ditch the stands holding up your displays and lift them up for a clean and sophisticated look. The use of gas springs ensures that you’ll be able to tilt, swivel, and rotate your screens to find the perfect viewing angle. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Only have one display? If so, North Bayou’s Monitor Desk Mount is $30, allowing you to decrease today’s spending by 25%. It’s ready for up to 19-pound VESA-ready displays and clamps right onto your desk.

Oh, and if you’re in need of a new desk, we’ve got you covered with a discount on Ameriwood Candon at $111.50. Regularly priced at roughly $150, this offer is ready to shave over $38 off what you’d typically spend.

VIVO Dual Arm Monitor Mount features:

  • COMPATIBILITY – Fits two screens up to 27” in size and 14.3 lbs in weight each with VESA 75x75mm or 100x100mm mounting holes. Mounts to desks (up to 3.25″ thick) with heavy-duty C-clamp or optional grommet mount.
  • PNEUMATIC SPRING ARMS – Tool-less monitor placement with perfect counterbalance presentation in all directions. Please Note: The back of the arms will extend past the edge of your desk.
  • FULLY ADJUSTABLE – Mounting brackets offer +90° to -90° tilt, 180° swivel, and 360° rotation. Monitors can be placed in portrait or landscape orientation.

