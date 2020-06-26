Upgrade your home office with Ameriwood’s Candon Desk: $111.50 (Reg. $150)

Amazon is offering the Ameriwood Home Candon Desk for $111.55 shipped. That’s $38 off the typical rate there and is within $10 of the lowest price we have tracked. This dest sets out to provide ample room to work from while nestled in your home office. You’re bound to appreciate having two open shelves and one file drawer along the side as it will help curb clutter in your space. A distressed brown finish with black legs ensure it will fit in well in a wide variety of homes. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of reviewers.

If you have an iPad, why not use it as a second screen with TechMatte’s $12 Tablet Stand? Since it’s comprised of aluminum, it’s bound to deliver a high-end look to your office while also supporting up to 11-pounds of weight.

The desk above is not the only furniture-related deal we’ve stumbled across today. In fact, Walker Edison’s Mid-Century Modern Nightstand is discounted at Amazon right now, allowing you to scoop it up for $90.

Ameriwood Home Candon Desk features:

Keep everything you need right by your side while you work in your home office, dorm room or bedroom on the Ameriwood Home Condon Desk

This desk is equipped with Plenty of writing space, 1 letter file drawer and 2 open shelves for all your supplies and paperwork

Beautiful textured distressed medium brown Finish with Black legs and handle pair Perfectly together for a mix of contemporary and modern Styles

