Amazon’s Scratch Off World Map Poster + tracking accessories: $12 (30% off)

Amazon is now offering its AmazonBasics Scratch Off World Map Poster for $11.83 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly around $16.50, today’s deal is within $1 of the all-time low and the lowest price we can find. Measuring out at 16- by 24-inches, this world map poster is printed on “heavy-weight paper” and covered in a scratch-away gold foil overlay. Using the included pen scratcher and a host of included tracking accessories, users can keep track of their travels in several different ways. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

For something more affordable, take a look at the United States version. While not quite as large and clearly focused only on the US, this one includes the same foil overlay and accessories for keeping tabs on your travels. It comes in at just over $10 and carries solid ratings.

But while we are talking about wall art and the like, you absolutely must check out the amazing new LEGO Art theme mosaics. These unique building kits feature pop culture imagery — Marilyn Monroe, Iron Man, Star Wars, and more — that will look amazing on your wall.

More on the AmazonBasics Scratch Off World Map Poster:

Scratch-off world map with tracking accessories for documenting travel; 16 x 24 inches

Scratchable gold foil overlay that can be removed with included scratcher pen

Printed on heavy-weight paper for durability

Fun for both kids and adults; great gift for travel enthusiasts

Track travel destinations and create memories

