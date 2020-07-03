Apple’s July 4th movie sale starts at $4, classic movie bundles, more

Apple rolls into the weekend with a new $5 movie sale for July 4th weekend. That’s on top of various bundles and this week’s earlier movie sale that’s still on-going. You’ll find all of our top picks down below.
Apple’s July 4th sale offers $5 deals, more
You’ll find a number of $5 movie titles on sale this weekend, bringing prices down from the usual $10 to $20. Of course, if you regularly follow along with our coverage of Apple’s movie sale, you’re aware that today’s prices are about as good as it gets. Here are our top picks:
- Tomb Raider
- Everest
- West Side Story
- Straight Outta Compton
- The Mummy Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
- Lost in Translation
- Boogie Nights
- Robin Hood
- Mr & Mrs. Smith
- Across the Universe
- Garden State
- Almost Famous
- Hairspray
- The Legend of Tarzan
- One Wild Moment
Other notable deals
- Hacksaw Ridge/Midway Double Feature: $15 (Reg. $30)
- Tomb Raider Collection: $20 (Reg. $30)
- Classic Best Actress Bundle: $20 (Reg. $40)
- Apocalypse Now Collection: $13 (Reg. $20)
- One More Time: $4 (Reg. $10)
- The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby: $4 (Reg. $10)
- Unfinished Song: $4 (Reg. $10)
- Chappaquiddick: $7 (Reg. $10)
- Berlin, I Love You: $6 (Reg. $10)
Don’t miss out on this week’s earlier movie sale with additional deals on summer blockbusters and more starting at $5.
