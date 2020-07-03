Apple’s July 4th movie sale starts at $4, classic movie bundles, more

- Jul. 3rd 2020 9:02 am ET

0

Apple rolls into the weekend with a new $5 movie sale for July 4th weekend. That’s on top of various bundles and this week’s earlier movie sale that’s still on-going. You’ll find all of our top picks down below.

Apple’s July 4th sale offers $5 deals, more

You’ll find a number of $5 movie titles on sale this weekend, bringing prices down from the usual $10 to $20. Of course, if you regularly follow along with our coverage of Apple’s movie sale, you’re aware that today’s prices are about as good as it gets. Here are our top picks:

Other notable deals

Don’t miss out on this week’s earlier movie sale with additional deals on summer blockbusters and more starting at $5.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Adorama July 4 sale

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
Best Media Deals

Best Media Deals

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp