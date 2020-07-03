Refresh your stock of Gain Laundry Detergent with 96-loads for $12 (Reg. $19)

Jul. 3rd 2020

Amazon is now offering a 2-pack of Gain Laundry Detergent Liquid Plus Aroma Boost for $12.08 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the $2 on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page. Remember to cancel the sub afterwards if you don’t want regular deliveries. Regularly $19, today’s offer is more than 35% off and the lowest total we can find. This is a 2-pack of Gain liquid laundry detergent at 75-ounces each, or about 96-loads in total. It provides that “refreshing Gain Original scent” for “6-weeks” of freshness from wash to wear and is compatible with all washing machines (including cold water loads). Rated 4+ stars from over 1,600 Amazon customers. More details below.

You can use your savings to score a 240-pack of Gain Original dryer sheets for $6.50 right now after you clip the on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save. They will enhance that Gain scent even further and help reduce wrinkles. Rated 4+ stars from thousands.

If you’re looking for some new clothes to keep clean, now is a great time to refresh your wardrobe. There are a countless number of big-time apparel sales from many of the best brands out there and you’ll find everything neatly organized in our July 4th fashion deals roundup including adidas, GAP, Lululemon, Sperry, Oakley, and more.

More on Gain Laundry Detergent Liquid:

  • Liquid laundry detergent with brilliant cleaning performance that leaves behind a refreshing Gain Original scent. Smells great because it cleans great!
  • 6 weeks of freshness from wash until wear. Directions – Start water, add Gain, then add clothes
  • Smells great because it cleans great!
  • Works in all washing machines even in cold water

