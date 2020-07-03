The July 4th fashion deals are live and offering up to 60% off original rates. Plus, the majority of retailers are offering free delivery. You can score deals from adidas, Oakley, Lululemon, Teva, Sperry, GAP, and many more. Now is a perfect time to update your wardrobe for warm weather. Head below the jump to find all of the deals and our top picks from several retailers with 4th of July fashion deals.

In activewear, adidas is offering 25% off an array of Ultraboosts to update your workout shoes. The Ultraboost Summer.rdy Shoes were originally priced at $180, however, during the sale you can find them marked down to $122. This style is cushioned and lightweight, which is great for running, walking, training, and more.

Also, if you’re looking to update your sunglasses for summer the Oakley July 4th Sale is a great option. They’re offering 30% off its most popular styles. Better yet, they’re offering free delivery on all orders. The Oakley Holbrook Sunglasses are a standout from this sale. They’re currently marked down to $156, originally priced at $186. This is a great option for outdoor sports and to dress up or down seamlessly.

Activewear |

adidas: Summer Sale takes 25% off sitewide including Ultraboosts + free shipping

sitewide including Ultraboosts + free shipping Oakley: July 4th Sale takes 30% off sunglasses, apparel, more + free shipping

sunglasses, apparel, more + free shipping Under Armour: Semi-Annual Event takes up to 40% off thousands of items

Eddie Bauer: 4th of July Sale takes 50% off sitewide with deals from $15

sitewide with deals from Lululemon: 4th of July Deals takes up to 60% off leggings, polos, more

Saucony: July 4th Sale takes up to 50% off select running shoes for summer

select running shoes for summer REI: 4th of July Sale offers The North Face, Columbia, more from $25

Marmot: 4th of July Sale offers 25% off sitewide + free shipping

Teva: 4th of July Sale has you ready for summer with up to 30% off sandals, more

Backcountry: July 4th Sale offers up to 40% off The North Face, Marmot, more

Mountain Hardwear: Summer Sale takes up to 40% off jackets, shorts, more

Casual and Formalwear |

Sperry: Semi-Annual Sale offers up to 50% off hundreds of styles from $30

hundreds of styles from Vineyard Vines: Whale of A Sale is back! Save extra 30% off polos, shorts, more

polos, shorts, more GAP: 4th of July Deals are live with prices from just $10 : Shorts, t-shirts, more

: Shorts, t-shirts, more Charles Tyrwhitt: 4th of July Sale takes extra 20% off clearance from $24

Converse: July 4th Sale takes up to 50% off with deals from $25: Sneakers, more

with deals from $25: Sneakers, more Banana Republic: 4th of July Sale takes extra 50% off clearance + 40% off sitewide

clearance + sitewide Macy’s: July 4th Sale takes extra 20% off Nike, Levi’s, Sperry, Nautica, more

