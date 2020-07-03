The July 4th fashion deals are live and offering up to 60% off original rates. Plus, the majority of retailers are offering free delivery. You can score deals from adidas, Oakley, Lululemon, Teva, Sperry, GAP, and many more. Now is a perfect time to update your wardrobe for warm weather. Head below the jump to find all of the deals and our top picks from several retailers with 4th of July fashion deals.
In activewear, adidas is offering 25% off an array of Ultraboosts to update your workout shoes. The Ultraboost Summer.rdy Shoes were originally priced at $180, however, during the sale you can find them marked down to $122. This style is cushioned and lightweight, which is great for running, walking, training, and more.
Also, if you’re looking to update your sunglasses for summer the Oakley July 4th Sale is a great option. They’re offering 30% off its most popular styles. Better yet, they’re offering free delivery on all orders. The Oakley Holbrook Sunglasses are a standout from this sale. They’re currently marked down to $156, originally priced at $186. This is a great option for outdoor sports and to dress up or down seamlessly.
Activewear |
- adidas: Summer Sale takes 25% off sitewide including Ultraboosts + free shipping
- Oakley: July 4th Sale takes 30% off sunglasses, apparel, more + free shipping
- Under Armour: Semi-Annual Event takes up to 40% off thousands of items
- Eddie Bauer: 4th of July Sale takes 50% off sitewide with deals from $15
- Lululemon: 4th of July Deals takes up to 60% off leggings, polos, more
- Saucony: July 4th Sale takes up to 50% off select running shoes for summer
- REI: 4th of July Sale offers The North Face, Columbia, more from $25
- Marmot: 4th of July Sale offers 25% off sitewide + free shipping
- Teva: 4th of July Sale has you ready for summer with up to 30% off sandals, more
- Backcountry: July 4th Sale offers up to 40% off The North Face, Marmot, more
- Mountain Hardwear: Summer Sale takes up to 40% off jackets, shorts, more
Casual and Formalwear |
- Sperry: Semi-Annual Sale offers up to 50% off hundreds of styles from $30
- Vineyard Vines: Whale of A Sale is back! Save extra 30% off polos, shorts, more
- GAP: 4th of July Deals are live with prices from just $10: Shorts, t-shirts, more
- Charles Tyrwhitt: 4th of July Sale takes extra 20% off clearance from $24
- Converse: July 4th Sale takes up to 50% off with deals from $25: Sneakers, more
- Banana Republic: 4th of July Sale takes extra 50% off clearance + 40% off sitewide
- Macy’s: July 4th Sale takes extra 20% off Nike, Levi’s, Sperry, Nautica, more
