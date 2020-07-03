Home Depot heavily discounts Milwaukee tools and more for today only

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 35% off select tools, automotive accessories, and more. Free shipping is available on just about everything, or you can opt for curbside pickup for more. Our top pick is the Milwaukee M18 Impact Drill and Driver Kit at $199. That’s good for up to $100 off the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. This bundle includes three tools – a drill, driver, and hackzall – along with two 1.5Ah batteries, wall charger, and a carrying case. Rated 4/5 stars.

Another standout is Milwaukee’s M12 Cordless Drill and Driver Combo Kit at $119. Regularly up to $199, we’ve seen it at around $150 in the past. This bundle includes a drill and multi-tool saw, along with two 1.5Ah batteries, and a tool bag. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

You can dive into the rest of today’s sale for additional price drops on everyday tool essentials from Milwaukee and other manufacturers. Building out a toolbox for the first time? Check out our DIY essentials guide for a step-by-step guide to putting together a toolbox.

Milwaukee M18 Drill and Driver Kit features:

The MILWAUKEE M18 cordless Power Tool Combo Kit includes an M18 Drill Driver, M18 Impact Driver, M18 HACKZALL, 2 M18 Compact Batteries and a M18 and M12 Charger. M18 Compact 1/2 in. Drill Driver delivers 500 in./lbs. of torque and up to 1,800 RPM. At only 7-1/4 in. L, this drill driver allows you access to the tightest work spaces.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!