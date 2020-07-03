IOGEAR wireless HDMI connection kit transmits up to 100-feet: $95 (Reg. $140)

- Jul. 3rd 2020 10:23 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the IOGEAR Wireless HDMI TV Connection Kit for $94.99 shipped. Also available at eBay and direct. Normally $140, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. For comparison, a similar kit goes for nearly $180 at Amazon. If your TV and home theater devices can’t be connected via an HDMI cable, this setup allows you to wirelessly transmit video and audio. Included is both a transmitter and receiver with up to 100-feet of range. Support is limited to 1080p here, however, so do keep that in mind. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Should you have Ethernet run between where your TV and home theater gear are stored, or have the ability to run it, this HDMI over Ethernet adapter is a must-have. Just plug in any Cat 5e or newer Ethernet cable between the transmitter and receiver to get your HDMI across long spans. At $55 shipped on Amazon, this is a much more budget-friendly alternative to today’s lead deal, and Ethernet can travel for much further than the 100-feet that today’s deal can transmit.

It’s very possible that you’ve gone all-in on streaming, I know I have. If that’s the case, just grab Google’s Chromecast Ultra to upgrade your home theater with 4K HDR streaming capabilities. It’s on sale for $50 Prime shipped right now, saving you $19 from its regular going rate.

IOGEAR Wireless HDMI Connection Kit features:

Support remote home theater device installations with this IOGEAR wireless HDMI extension kit. Its 100-foot range lets you play Full HD content smoothly from a distant device, and its plug-and-play installation provides easy connection to a TV or projector. The transmitter dongle of this IOGEAR wireless HDMI extension kit is easy to use with portable media sources.

Adorama July 4 sale

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of appliances and auto accessories for professional needs. Best Buy regularly offers discounts for its My Best Buy members, which is a free sign-up.
Home Theater
Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide