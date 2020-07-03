Google’s Stadia-ready refurb Chromecast Ultra sees rare $20 drop to $50

Today only, Woot is offering the Google Chromecast Ultra 4K Streaming Media Player for $49.99 Prime shipped in refurbished condition. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee at checkout. Originally going for $69, which it still fetches at Amazon, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve ever tracked for this streaming media player. You’ll find 4K HDR playback available here, alongside Stadia support for internet-based gaming. If your TV isn’t smart, or you’re just wanting a better, and more supported platform, Chromecast Ultra is a great option. Learn more in our hands-on review. Rated 4.4/5 stars and ships with a 90-day warranty.

For those who can wait a few days, the Roku Premiere 4K Streaming Media Player can be had for $39 shipped at Amazon. While you won’t be able to enjoy Stadia gaming here, Roku offers a widely-supported smart TV platform that allows you to watch Apple TV+, Disney+, Prime Video, and more.

However, you can save a ton by ditching 4K support entirely. Amazon’s Fire TV Stick is available at $30 shipped right now, delivering Alexa voice control and more at a budget-focused price.

Google Chromecast Ultra features:

All together now: shows, movies, live tv, youtube, and photos. All streaming on your 4k tv. From all your family’s devices

Everything you love about Chromecast and more; by using your phone, it’s easy to play, pause, control the volume, and more from anywhere in your home; supported operating systems. Android 4.2 and higher, mAC os x 10.9 and higher, iOS 9.1 and higher, windows 7 and higher

Make the most of your tv. With support for 4k ultra hd tvs with HDR, you can get the most out of your setup. Chromecast ultra-automatically optimizes your content for the best picture quality

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!