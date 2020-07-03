MyProtein Impact Whey Isolate now $80+ off: 6.6-lbs. for $38 shipped

Jul. 3rd 2020 8:54 am ET

REg. $120 $38
0

MyProtein is now offering 6.6-pounds of its Impact Whey Isolate for $37.98 shipped. Add three 2.2-lb. packages to your cart (feel free to mix and match flavors) and apply code ISO38 at checkout. Typically as much as $40 per package, you’re saving more than $80 with today’s deal. Not to be confused with the slightly more affordable standard MyProtein Impact Whey, the Isolate option above has lower lactose and fat content. More specifically, it provides 22-grams of protein and less than 1-gram of fat per serving as well as being “certified as one of the best protein supplements for quality and value by Labdoor.” Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Considering how much you’re saving here, it might be worth looking at a new smoothie blender. The 11-piece Magic Bullet Blender is currently available for $35 or so (discount appears at checkout) and carries stellar ratings from over 11,000 Amazon customers. But for an even more portable option you can use on-the-go, this $8 BlenderBottle will allow you to whip up a protein shake just about anywhere.

We also still have a solid deal running on 50 servings of Gatorade Whey Protein Powder and be sure to visit our fitness deal hub for even more.

More on MyProtein Impact Whey Isolate:

Packed with 22g of protein per serving, this superior-quality blend delivers the protein you need. Sourced from the same cows that produce your milk and cheese, it’s simply filtered and spray-dried to produce all-natural nutritionals. Certified as one of the best protein supplements for quality and value by Labdoor, the independent supplement testing company — our Impact Whey Isolate has been through rigorous quality and purity testing, and is officially one of the best protein powders out there.

