Score 50 servings of Gatorade Whey Protein Powder for $22 today (Reg. $40)

- Jun. 30th 2020 9:00 am ET

Get this deal
Reg. $40 $22
0

Amazon is now offering the 49-ounce container of Gatorade Whey Protein Powder (vanilla) for $21.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page. Remember to cancel the sub after your order goes through if you don’t want regular deliveries. Regularly $40, today’s deal is 45% off the going rate and one of the best prices we have tracked. Designed to help rebuild muscles, Gatorade’s whey powder contains 20-grams of protein per serving with just 1.5-grams of fat and 2-grams of sugar. This mixture also contains casein and provides essential amino acids “that your body can’t make on its own.” Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Now, if you’re not a fan of Gatorade’s protein powder or are just looking for something even more convenient while on the run, check out the pre-made Muscle Milk Protein Shakes. You can score a 12-pack for under $15 Prime shipped (or less with Subscribe & Save) right now with a 4+ star rating from over 3,500 Amazon customers. While there’s not quite as many servings overall here, Muscle Milk has even more protein per shake at 25-grams.

Prefer Optimum Nutrition instead? We are still seeing the 5-pound container on sale for under $40 right now, down from the usual $60. This is the best-selling option on Amazon that carries a stellar 4+ star rating from nearly 28,000 customers.

We also have some great workout companion tech on sale right now including Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active2, Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones, and today’s fresh new offers on Apple Watch starting from $130.

More on the Gatorade Whey Protein Powder:

  • Don’t count the days. Make the days count. Grab your home workout equipment then help your muscles rebuild with 20g of protein from Gatorade Recover Whey Protein Powder.
  • High quality whey protein powder, including casein, to provide essential amino acids that your body can’t make on its own
  • Helps rebuild muscle

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $40 $22
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Sports & Fitness Deals

Best Sports & Fitness Deals

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more
Gatorade

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard