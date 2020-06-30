Score 50 servings of Gatorade Whey Protein Powder for $22 today (Reg. $40)

Amazon is now offering the 49-ounce container of Gatorade Whey Protein Powder (vanilla) for $21.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page. Remember to cancel the sub after your order goes through if you don’t want regular deliveries. Regularly $40, today’s deal is 45% off the going rate and one of the best prices we have tracked. Designed to help rebuild muscles, Gatorade’s whey powder contains 20-grams of protein per serving with just 1.5-grams of fat and 2-grams of sugar. This mixture also contains casein and provides essential amino acids “that your body can’t make on its own.” Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Now, if you’re not a fan of Gatorade’s protein powder or are just looking for something even more convenient while on the run, check out the pre-made Muscle Milk Protein Shakes. You can score a 12-pack for under $15 Prime shipped (or less with Subscribe & Save) right now with a 4+ star rating from over 3,500 Amazon customers. While there’s not quite as many servings overall here, Muscle Milk has even more protein per shake at 25-grams.

Prefer Optimum Nutrition instead? We are still seeing the 5-pound container on sale for under $40 right now, down from the usual $60. This is the best-selling option on Amazon that carries a stellar 4+ star rating from nearly 28,000 customers.

We also have some great workout companion tech on sale right now including Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active2, Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones, and today’s fresh new offers on Apple Watch starting from $130.

More on the Gatorade Whey Protein Powder:

Don’t count the days. Make the days count. Grab your home workout equipment then help your muscles rebuild with 20g of protein from Gatorade Recover Whey Protein Powder.

High quality whey protein powder, including casein, to provide essential amino acids that your body can’t make on its own

Helps rebuild muscle

