Novogratz’s Upholstered Daybed + Trundle hits $339 (Save $80), more from $145

- Jul. 3rd 2020 2:30 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the Novogratz Upholstered Twin Daybed with Trundle for $339.14 shipped. That’s $80 off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we have tracked in months. With a diamond-tufted backrest, wingback arms, and tapered brown legs, this daybed aims to class up your bedroom or guest room. A trundle is bundled and easily slides out from underneath the bed. This allows one more person to crash at your place while ensuring it can comfortably fit in small rooms. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Continue reading to find more beds on sale.

More Novogratz beds on sale:

Now that your bedroom or guest room is just the way you’d like, why not streamline your entryway with Walker Edison’s Storage Bench? It’s currently marked down to $115, offering up $45 in savings.

Novogratz Upholstered Daybed with Trundle features:

  • Made with a sturdy wood frame and upholstered in premium linen. Available in multiple colors.
  • Pull out trundle with casters that lock in place. Accommodates two standard twin size mattresses (sold separately – maximum mattress height for the trundle is 6”).
  • Daybed dimensions: 75.5”L x 43.5”W x 33.5”H. Trundle dimensions: 75”L x 40”W x 11.5”H. Weight limit daybed: 400 lb. Trundle weight limit: 250 lb.

