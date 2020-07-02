Streamline your entryway with Walker Edison’s Storage Bench: $115 (Save $45)

- Jul. 2nd 2020 4:58 pm ET

$115
0

Amazon is offering the Walker Edison Storage Bench for $114.98 shipped. That’s $45 off the typical rate there and is within $4 of the lowest price we have tracked. This sturdy bench is ready to uphold 400-pounds of weight and sports three bins perfect for storing shoes and the like. A thick, cotton cushion is included and is made to fit perfectly along the top. This way you have a place to comfortably sit while putting shoes on or taking them off. Measurements work out to 18- by 42- by 16-inches. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

While you’re at it, be sure to take a moment and peruse the other Walker Edison discounts we’ve found. There you’ll find ways to score up to 65% off everything from ottomans to tables. Prices start at $107.50, allowing you to shop on a budget.

And don’t forget to show your home theater some love. We’ve spotted TCL’s Alto 7+ 2.1-channel Soundbar at a new Amazon low of $100. This is an excellent way to upgrade your TV’s audio. Need a new television for your bedroom or guest room? Swing by our just-posted roundup to spend as little as $100 while scoring a free Echo Dot.

Walker Edison Storage Bench features:

  • Dimensions: 18″ H x 42” L x 16” W
  • Includes three storage bins for your toys, shoes, and more
  • Made from high-grade certified MDF for long-lasting construction
  • Includes thick, cotton cushions for a comfortable seat
  • Supports up to 400 lbs.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Adorama July 4 sale

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$115
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Walker Edison

About the Author