Streamline your entryway with Walker Edison’s Storage Bench: $115 (Save $45)

Amazon is offering the Walker Edison Storage Bench for $114.98 shipped. That’s $45 off the typical rate there and is within $4 of the lowest price we have tracked. This sturdy bench is ready to uphold 400-pounds of weight and sports three bins perfect for storing shoes and the like. A thick, cotton cushion is included and is made to fit perfectly along the top. This way you have a place to comfortably sit while putting shoes on or taking them off. Measurements work out to 18- by 42- by 16-inches. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Walker Edison Storage Bench features:

Dimensions: 18″ H x 42” L x 16” W

Includes three storage bins for your toys, shoes, and more

Made from high-grade certified MDF for long-lasting construction

Includes thick, cotton cushions for a comfortable seat

Supports up to 400 lbs.

