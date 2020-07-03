These Razer, Dell, and Microsoft peripherals are as low as $11 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Razer BlackWidow Lite Tenkeyless Mechanical Keyboard for $69.99 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and is within $8 of the lowest price we have tracked. This stealthy keyboard utilizes Razer Orange switches to deliver “tactile feedback with a quieter click.” O-ring sound dampeners offer up reduced noise, travel distance, and typing fatigue, refreshing the way you currently work or play. Each key is backlit and the entire keyboard is fully-programmable, allowing owners to set up custom keypress combinations and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more PC and Mac peripherals priced from $11.

More peripherals on sale:

Oh, and in case you missed it, we’ve also spotted Razer’s Overwatch Nari Ultimate Headset for $150. And that’s not all, the Razer Goliathus Chroma Mouse Pad has fallen to $40. These deals offer as much as 50% in savings, making now an excellent time to strike.

Razer BlackWidow Lite features:

Zero Compromise Mechanical Switch for Speed & Accuracy: Razer Orange switch technology provides tactile feedback with a quieter click, requiring 45 G of actuation force; Ideal for most gaming and typing experiences

Included O Ring Sound Dampeners: Further reduces key noise, travel distance, and typing fatigue

Individually Backlit Keys: White LED lighting with full brightness control beyond the customizability of zone lit keyboards

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!