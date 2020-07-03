Save $80 on Razer’s Overwatch Nari Ultimate Headset at $150, more from $40

Amazon is currently offering the Overwatch edition Razer Nari Ultimate Wireless Gaming Headset for $149.99 shipped. Saving you $80 from the going rate, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the all-time low. With THX Spatial Audio, you’ll be able to hear every detail of the game and the inclusion of Razer’s Hypersense technology provides “touch-sensory feedback for lifelike sensations based on audio cues.” Other notable features include a retractable microphone, cooling gel-infused ear cushions, and a Lucio-inspired design from Overwatch. Rated 3.8/5 stars from 1,700 customers and you can learn more in our Chroma Cave series, where we take a hands-on look at the headset. More below for more.

Also on sale today at Amazon is the Razer Goliathus Extended Chroma Gaming Mouse Pad for $39.99. Down from its $80 going rate, today’s offer saves you 50%, is $10 under our previous mention, and a new all-time low. This extended mouse pad covers your desk with a soft surface to rest your keyboard and mouse on. It also integrates with the rest of your Chroma setup. Over 1,100 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Yesterday we spotted a $390 discount on Razer’s latest Blade 15 4K OLED Gaming Laptop at a new all-time low which is still live. That’s alongside a collection of other ways to expand your Chroma setup from Razer including mice, keyboards, and more from $49.

Razer Nari Ultimate Wireless features:

The Razer Nari Ultimate is the wireless gaming headset equipped with HyperSense technology for an additional layer of immersion. The swiveling earcups are equipped with cooling gel-infused cushions with memory foam that reduce heat buildup for comfortable gaming.

