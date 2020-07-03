A new all-time low brings Roborock’s S5 Smart Robot Vacuum to $360 (Save $120)

- Jul. 3rd 2020 9:23 am ET

0

Roborock Technology Co. (98% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its S5 Wi-Fi-enabled Robot Vacuum and Mop in white for $359.99 shipped when code ROBOROCKS5 has been used at checkout. Down from its $480 going rate, today’s offer saves you 25%, beats our previous mention by $5, and marks a new 2020 low. Armed with a laser-guided mapping system, the Roborock S5 comes equipped with a 150-minute runtime and 2000Pa suction system for thoroughly cleaning your space. It also works with Alexa to integrate with your smart home and provide voice-controlled sweeping. With over 3,500 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.5/5 star rating. Learn more in our hands-on review and then head below for additional details.

If you don’t need the advanced cleaning functionality and other higher-end features, then Anker’s highly-rated eufy Boost IQ RoboVac 11S will do the trick at $180. It still works with Alexa, making it a notable addition to your smart home. Though it does lack the laser-guided cleaning that you’d find on the lead deal.

Then once your vacuuming situation has been taken care of, go swing by the rest of the deals in our home goods guide. We’re currently tracking plenty of discounts on kitchen appliances, tools, and more which you can find right here.

Roborock S5 Robot Vacuum features:

Best-in-class technology of smart navigation maps your house, plans route and schedules. It can cross over things lower than 2cm, clean without omission and self-recharge, but avoid falling down the stairs, hitting or scratching your furniture, or being stuck by obstacles.

