A new all-time low brings Roborock’s S5 Smart Robot Vacuum to $360 (Save $120)

Roborock Technology Co. (98% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its S5 Wi-Fi-enabled Robot Vacuum and Mop in white for $359.99 shipped when code ROBOROCKS5 has been used at checkout. Down from its $480 going rate, today’s offer saves you 25%, beats our previous mention by $5, and marks a new 2020 low. Armed with a laser-guided mapping system, the Roborock S5 comes equipped with a 150-minute runtime and 2000Pa suction system for thoroughly cleaning your space. It also works with Alexa to integrate with your smart home and provide voice-controlled sweeping. With over 3,500 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.5/5 star rating. Learn more in our hands-on review and then head below for additional details.

If you don’t need the advanced cleaning functionality and other higher-end features, then Anker’s highly-rated eufy Boost IQ RoboVac 11S will do the trick at $180. It still works with Alexa, making it a notable addition to your smart home. Though it does lack the laser-guided cleaning that you’d find on the lead deal.

Roborock S5 Robot Vacuum features:

Best-in-class technology of smart navigation maps your house, plans route and schedules. It can cross over things lower than 2cm, clean without omission and self-recharge, but avoid falling down the stairs, hitting or scratching your furniture, or being stuck by obstacles.

