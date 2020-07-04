Home Depot takes up to 30% off workbenches, garage storage, more for today only

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 30% off garage storage and more. Our top pick is the Husky 6-foot Heavy Duty Workbench for $299.99. That’s down 25% from the original price and around $75 off the regular going rate. It’s also a match of our previous mention. This Husky workbench is a low-key way to upgrade your garage or work space. It offers support for 2,300-pounds of total weight, with adjustable legs that fold up for easy storage. One of my favorite features is the inclusion of an embedded power strip. Rated 4.7/5 stars. More below.

Dive into the rest of today’s Home Depot sale for additional deals on garage storage essentials and more. You’ll find everything from large storage tubs to even more workbenches, along with other accessories. Check out the entire sale here.

Husky Heavy Duty Workbench features:

The Heavy Duty 6 ft. Workbench is designed to work with the Husky Heavy Duty Welded Garage Cabinet Set. The workbench includes adjustable legs that allow you to work at either sitting or standing heights, and the legs fold flat for storage when not in use.

