Amazon takes up to $699 off refurbished 15-inch MacBook Pros from $1,630

- Jul. 5th 2020 10:05 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is discounting a selection of Apple’s 2019 15-inch MacBook Pro in certified refurbished condition. Prices start at $1,629.99 shipped for the i7 2.6GHz/16GB/256GB configuration. Down from its $2,200 original price tag, today’s offer comes within $50 of the all-time low and is the second-best we’ve seen. Sporting its 256GB solid-state hard drive, Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Pro is a well-suited machine for everything from causal web browsing to mobile video editing and more. The addition of 16GB of RAM means it can keep up with multitasking, and four Thunderbolt 3 ports complete the package. Take a look at our hands-on review for more insight into Apple’s 2019 MacBook Pro lineup. Amazon includes its 90-day renewed guarantee with all of the discounted models.

Amazon is also discounting a selection of other configurations in its refurbished sale today. So if the featured deal isn’t quite ready to meet the needs of your daily driver, shop all of the deals right here.

Be sure to swing by our Apple guide for even more deals alongside the 15-inch MacBook Pro. Just yesterday we spotted the latest Mac mini configured with 512GB of storage on sale for $949, saving you $150.

15-inch MacBook Pro features:

The new MacBook Pro has 6-core Intel Core processors for up to 70 percent faster compute speeds.¹ A brilliant and colorful Retina display featuring True Tone technology for a more true-to-life viewing experience. And the versatile Touch Bar for more ways to be productive. It’s Apple’s powerful notebook. Pushed even further.

Adorama July 4 sale

