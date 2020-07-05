Outfit your baking kit with up to 35% off Hatrigo measuring cups, more from $9

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 35% off Hatrigo kitchen products with deals starting at $9 Prime shipped. Throughout the sale you’ll find everything from measuring cup sets and cake molds to strainers and other kitchen essentials. If you’re at the point of the quarantine where it’s time to brush up on your baking skills, today’s sale is a great way to build out a kit for less. Reviews are solid across the board, with most of the discounted home goods products carrying 4.5+ star ratings from hundreds of customers. Head below for more.

Be sure to shop all of the deals in today’s sale right here. There are plenty of options for everyone from the aspiring baker to more seasoned cake or pastry chefs. Then once you’ve gotten your kit figured out, go swing by our home goods guide for even more household essentials and more.

Stainless Steel Measuring Cups features:

“From Hatrigo…with love” Whether you’re cooking or baking, precise measurements matter. Measuring cups and spoons are truly essential cooking utensils, as they help to ensure that you add the ideal amount of every ingredient for perfect results out of the oven or off of the stove top. While all dry measuring cups and spoons perform the same basic job, not all measuring cups and spoons made by manufacturers of kitchen utensils are the same.

