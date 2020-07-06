This $10 mount puts your Mac mini nearly anywhere (Save 33%)

Amazon is offering the Sabrent Mac mini VESA/Wall/Under Desk Mount for $9.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 33% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This versatile mount features a silver powder coating to protect your Mac mini from scratches and scuffs. Its design is open along the back, providing easy access to buttons, ports, and slots. Screws and drywall anchors come in the box, helping you get the job done with no other accessories required. Rated 4.7/5 stars. For tips along the way, be sure to swing by our how-to guide.

Considering the fact that there are likely to be a few cords protruding from your Mac mini, it may not be a bad idea to nab this 100-pack of 4-inch Multi-Purpose Cable Ties for $5. With these you’ll be able to tame every wire, ensuring your desk looks nice and tidy once the job is done.

While you’re at it, why not banish batteries with Logitech’s solar-powered Mac keyboard? It just hit a fresh Amazon low at under $37, making now an excellent time to refresh your setup.

Sabrent Mac mini Mount features:

Mount easily and securely your Mac mini.

Allows full access to power button, output jacks, and cables.

Silver powder coating helps protect your Mac Mini from scratches or damage.

Compatible with Unibody Mac Mini.

Screws, drywall anchors, and easy installation instructions included.

