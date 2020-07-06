Apple’s official 12-inch MacBook Leather Sleeve hits $99 at Amazon (Save $50)

Amazon is offering the Apple 12-inch MacBook Leather Sleeve in Black for $99 shipped. That’s $50 off the typical rate there and is the best price we’ve tracked in months. If you’ve been wanting boost the class of your 12-inch MacBook, this sleeve is ready and waiting. It boasts “high-quality European leather” on the outside and “a soft microfiber lining” inside. A unique design decision allows your MacBook to be charged while inside the sleeve, ensuring your device is ready to tackle a few more hours of work once you are. Check out our launch coverage to learn more.

Forego Apple branding in favor of MoKo’s 13-inch Laptop Sleeve to only spend $18. You’ll stand to benefit from a size that’s ready to 12- to 13-inch devices including MacBook Pro (on sale here), iPad Pro, and more.

Believe it or not, this featured deal isn’t the only Apple accessory we’ve spotted on sale today. In fact, right now you can score an Apple Watch Modern Buckle Band for $99, which is both an Amazon low and $50 off typical pricing. Swing by our Apple guide to find even more discounts that are ripe for the picking.

Apple 12-inch MacBook Leather Sleeve features:

Made by Apple, this sleeve is crafted from high-quality European leather with a soft microfiber lining.

The design of this sleeve allows you to charge your MacBook while keeping it protected.

Compatible with 12-inch MacBook models.

