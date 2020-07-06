Apple Watch Modern Buckle in Black strikes $99 (Amazon low, Reg. $149)

Amazon is offering the Apple Watch Modern Buckle (40mm) in Black for $99.17 shipped. That’s $50 off the typical rate and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $30. For those that have been looking to refresh their Apple Watch’s look, this official band is here to save the day. Owners are bound to appreciate its use of Granada leather that “is lightly milled and tumbled to maintain its refined texture.” It can be used with current and previous-generation 38 and 40mm Apple Watches alike.

Today’s savings leave you with more than enough to cover this canvas and leather Apple Watch band at $13. As its name implies, this offering features a two-tone design that’ll definitely provide a new and exciting look to your wrist.

While you’re at it, why not consider nabbing Anker’s Apple Watch and iPhone charger? An on-page coupon takes 33% off, allowing you to scoop it up for a mere $20 Prime shipped. It sports a clean white design that’s bound to look great on your desk or nightstand.

Oh, and don’t forget about the handy guide we pieced together covering the best Apple Watch Series 5 bands for any style and budget. There we recommend a plethora of alternatives that go head-to-head with Apple’s official bands and stand on their own.

Apple Watch Modern Buckle features:

A small French tannery established in 1803 produces the supple Granada leather for this elegant band.

What looks like a solid buckle is actually a two-piece magnetic closure that’s delightfully simple to secure.

Apple also added an inner layer of Vectran weave for strength and stretch resistance. It’s the same material NASA used to make the landing airbags for the Mars rover spacecraft.

