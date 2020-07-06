Arlo Ultra 4K offers HomeKit support at Amazon low of $450 (Reg. $600)

- Jul. 6th 2020 7:47 am ET

$450
Amazon offers the Arlo Ultra 4K Security 2-Camera System for $449.99 shipped. Regularly $600, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and beats our previous mention by $50. As one of Arlo’s latest high-end entry into the world of security cameras, the Ultra line offers 4K footage complete with HDR and HomeKit support. It sports a wire-free and weather-resistant design so that you can place them just about anywhere on your property. Other notable specs include “enhanced” night vision, noise-canceling technology, and auto-zoom. We found it to be more than suitable in our hands-on review as a top of the line option. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Those looking for a more affordable alternative might consider the 1080p Wyze Cam. Although it’s only rated for indoor use, this camera is also a fraction of the cost and includes free cloud recording for 14-days. Learn more here.

Consider saving further and going with Blink’s XT system, which is also on sale today at $70. Get the full details here in our earlier coverage.

Arlo Pro Ultra features:

  • Wire-free and weather-resistant design works with Alexa and includes one year of Arlo Smart Premier service with rolling three-day cloud recordings (up to 1 cameras).
  • 4K & HDR – Zoom in to see sharp details with Arlo Ultra’s 4K & HDR advanced image quality technology
  • Enhanced night vision – See what’s lurking with color night vision allowing you to see video in color rather than traditional black and white
  • Integrated spotlight – Light up the night and ward off unwelcome guests using Arlo Ultra’s integrated spotlight
  • 18 degree diagonal field of view – See more with a wider angle lens that has auto image correction reducing the fisheye effect

