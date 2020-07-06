Dyson Total Clean has “strongest suction of any vacuum”, $175 off at Amazon

- Jul. 6th 2020 1:07 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Dyson Ball Animal 2 Total Clean Upright Vacuum for $424.90 shipped. That’s $175 off the typical rate and beats the lowest offer we’ve seen there in 2020. This Dyson offering is touted as having the “strongest suction of any vacuum.” An added benefit is a design that lets it remove pet hair without tangling. Rounding out features is a whole-machine HEPA filtration system. This ensures that air expelled is cleaner than it started with. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Want to cut the cord? If so I highly-recommend checking out Anker’s eufy HomeVac S11 for $300. We spent some time with it and found it to be great for quick clean-ups. An “easy-to-clean” design was yet another great feature. Read or watch our review to learn more.

On the hunt for a high-end robot vacuum? We’ve got you covered with a review on Ecovacs’ Deebot OZMO T8 AIV. It’s readily available on Amazon, but a steep price tag makes reading our thoughts worth every second prior to pulling the trigger.

Dyson Ball Total Clean features:

  • Strongest suction of any vacuum. Suction tested to ASTM F558 at the cleaner head, dust-loaded against upright market.
  • Dyson technology helps create a cleaner, healthier home – Our vacuums and purifiers are scientifically proven to capture particles as small as allergens and bacteria.
  • Engineered for homes with pets: With features and tools that dig out dirt, hair and allergens everywhere your pet gets

