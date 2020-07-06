Home Depot 1-day tool sale: RYOBI, RIDGID, more up to 40% off

- Jul. 6th 2020 8:22 am ET

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 40% off various tools from RYOBI, RIDGID, and Skilsaw. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the RYOBI Drill and Impact Wrench Combo Kit at $149. Packing over $380 worth of original value, this bundle usually sells for around $250. This is the best price we’ve tracked to date. Notable features here include a drill, impact wrench, and the inclusion of two 2Ah batteries, plus a wall charger. It’s a simple and affordable way to tackle all of those DIY tasks around the house. Rated 4.7/5 stars. You can find additional top picks from today’s sale down below.

Another standout today is the Ryobi Cordless Rotary Kit for $99. Originally closer to $200, it typically sells for $175 or so these days. This is the second-best offer we’ve tracked to date. You’ll receive the multi-tool itself, plus various accessories, an 18V battery, and wall charger. With a more or less cordless build, these multi-tools depart from a more burdensome wired Dremel design. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

You can dive into the rest of today’s sale on this landing page for additional deals on RYOBI, RIDGID, and Skilsaw tools. Building out a toolbox for the first time? Check out our DIY essentials guide for a step-by-step guide to putting together a tool box.

RYOBI Cordless Combo Kit features:

Ryobi introduces the 18-Volt ONE+ Cordless Combo Kit with 1/2 in. Drill, 1/2 in. Impact Wrench, (2) 2.0 Ah Lithium-Ion Batteries and Charger. This kit is great for new homeowners and DIY projects. The ONE+ 1/2 in. Drill/Driver has a 24-position clutch with a 2-speed gearbox to match all your drilling and driving needs.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

