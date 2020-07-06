Notable savings on Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad 128GB drop the price to $240

- Jul. 6th 2020 6:40 am ET

$240
0

Today only, Woot offers the refurbished 5th generation Apple iPad Wi-Fi 128GB for $239.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, it originally sold for $399 and Apple currently charges $299 for the same model. Apple’s 5th generation iPad offers a 9.7-inch Retina display that’s backed by an A9 chip and M9 motion coprocessor. Other notable features include an 8MP iSight camera, TouchID, and more. 90-day warranty included with purchase.

Put your savings to work and grab a new case. This option from JETech starts at $11 and comes in a wide range of colors to match your style. It also includes automatic sleep and wake functionality, which is perfect for Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad.

Apple 9.7-inch iPad features:

  • 9.7″ Multi-Touch Retina Display
  • 2048 x 1536 Screen Resolution (264 ppi)
  • Apple A10 Fusion SoC & M10 Coprocessor
  • 802.11ac Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 4.2
  • Front 1.2MP FaceTime HD Camera
  • Rear 8MP Camera
  • Apple Pencil Support (1st Gen)
  • Night Shift | Touch ID Sensor
  • Lightning Connector
  • iOS

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Adorama July 4 sale

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$240
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
Best iPad Deals

Best iPad Deals

Apple's iPad lineup has expanded in recent years, featuring varying displays that range in size from 7.9-inches up to 12.9-inches. Designed with consumers and pros in mind, the latest iPads from Apple deliver something for everyone.
woot

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp