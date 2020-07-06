Notable savings on Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad 128GB drop the price to $240

Today only, Woot offers the refurbished 5th generation Apple iPad Wi-Fi 128GB for $239.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, it originally sold for $399 and Apple currently charges $299 for the same model. Apple’s 5th generation iPad offers a 9.7-inch Retina display that’s backed by an A9 chip and M9 motion coprocessor. Other notable features include an 8MP iSight camera, TouchID, and more. 90-day warranty included with purchase.

Put your savings to work and grab a new case. This option from JETech starts at $11 and comes in a wide range of colors to match your style. It also includes automatic sleep and wake functionality, which is perfect for Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad.

Apple 9.7-inch iPad features:

9.7″ Multi-Touch Retina Display

2048 x 1536 Screen Resolution (264 ppi)

Apple A10 Fusion SoC & M10 Coprocessor

802.11ac Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 4.2

Front 1.2MP FaceTime HD Camera

Rear 8MP Camera

Apple Pencil Support (1st Gen)

Night Shift | Touch ID Sensor

Lightning Connector

iOS

