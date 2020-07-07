Amazon’s BIC Gold Box offers best-selling office supplies from $2

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 35% off BIC writing instruments. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is a 60-count of Xtra Life Ballpoint Pens at $3.23. Regularly $6 or more, today’s deal is the first price drop at Amazon in nearly a year. Notable features here include a redesigned ink tank that “writes up to 90% longer” than the competition. It’s also a #1 best-seller at Amazon with over 8,300 reviewers leaving a 4.2/5 star rating. Hit the jump for more.

Another standout today is a 5-pack of BIC Brite Liner Highlighters for $2.10. That’s good for a few dollars off the regular price. It’s always a good idea to have a few extra highlighters around, with this model offering “super-bright fluorescent ink in yellow, pink, orange, green, and blue.” Rated 4.7/5 stars.

You can dive into the rest of today’s sale on this landing page for additional deals. Amazon’s Gold Box is packed with back to school essentials if you’re already looking to gear up for the year.

BIC Xtra Life Ball Points Pens feature:

Number 1 selling ball pen. Source: the npt group/ Retail Tracking service/ U. S. Actual unit sales (Retail & commercial combined)/ Jul. 2016-Jun 2017

Flexible round barrel for writing comfort

Reliable tungsten carbide ball spreads ink smoothly and consistently

