Apple’s new ‘Around the World’ movie sale starts at $8, 4K films, more from $1

- Jul. 7th 2020 8:38 am ET

0

Apple rolls into Tuesday with a new movie sale this morning, focused on titles that take viewers “around the world” for $8. That’s on top of the usual smattering of price drops and this week’s $1 HD rental. Hit the jump for all of our top picks and more.

Apple’s Around the World movie sale

New price drops this morning are headlined by Apple’s Around the World movie sale, which offers a number of titles at $8. You’d typically pay between $15-$20 for these films, many of which have not dropped below $10 recently. Here are some of our top picks:

Other notable movie deals

This week’s $1 HD rental is Impractical Jokers: The Movie. Typically $5 or more, today’s deal is the best we can find by a few dollars, at a minimum. Ratings are mixed so far, but if you’re a fan of the series it’s a great time to check out the featured film.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

