August Smart Lock strikes second-best Amazon price at $79.50 (Save $40)

Amazon is offering the August 3rd Generation Smart Lock for $79.41 shipped. That’s $40 off the typical rate there, is the second-best offer we’ve tracked, and the lowest of 2020. This smart lock from August sports a sleek dark gray colorway that’s bound to class-up your front door. It boasts Wi-Fi connectivity for easy arming and disarming of your front door from a paired smartphone. Furthermore, it can even integrate with everything from Alexa to Assistant and Airbnb to Simplisafe if you decide to pick up a bridge at a later date. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
Need a handle that matches the look of your new lock? Believe it or not the AmazonBasics Contemporary Stamford Door Lever has you covered for $26. It sports easy installation, dark styling, and the ability to work on both right- or left-handed doors.
While we’re talking August, we should definitely bring up its latest and greatest lock. The new August Wi-Fi Smart Lock is 45% smaller, directly integrates with HomeKit, and the list goes on. Read all about it in our announcement coverage.
August Smart Lock features:
- Add an August Connect Wi-Fi Bridge (sold separately) to remotely lock/unlock and monitor your door as well to integrate with Alexa, Google Assistant, Airbnb, Home Away Simplisafe and others.
- Secure, keyless entry for your smart home. Lock and unlock your door, control keyless access and keep track of who comes and goes, all from your phone.
- Keep your existing lock and keys. Easily attaches to your existing deadbolt, so everyone can still use their keys.
