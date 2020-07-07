August Smart Lock strikes second-best Amazon price at $79.50 (Save $40)

Amazon is offering the August 3rd Generation Smart Lock for $79.41 shipped. That’s $40 off the typical rate there, is the second-best offer we’ve tracked, and the lowest of 2020. This smart lock from August sports a sleek dark gray colorway that’s bound to class-up your front door. It boasts Wi-Fi connectivity for easy arming and disarming of your front door from a paired smartphone. Furthermore, it can even integrate with everything from Alexa to Assistant and Airbnb to Simplisafe if you decide to pick up a bridge at a later date. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Need a handle that matches the look of your new lock? Believe it or not the AmazonBasics Contemporary Stamford Door Lever has you covered for $26. It sports easy installation, dark styling, and the ability to work on both right- or left-handed doors.

While we’re talking August, we should definitely bring up its latest and greatest lock. The new August Wi-Fi Smart Lock is 45% smaller, directly integrates with HomeKit, and the list goes on. Read all about it in our announcement coverage.

August Smart Lock features:

Add an August Connect Wi-Fi Bridge (sold separately) to remotely lock/unlock and monitor your door as well to integrate with Alexa, Google Assistant, Airbnb, Home Away Simplisafe and others.

Secure, keyless entry for your smart home. Lock and unlock your door, control keyless access and keep track of who comes and goes, all from your phone.

Keep your existing lock and keys. Easily attaches to your existing deadbolt, so everyone can still use their keys.

